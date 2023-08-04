EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Gains traction as an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern looms

- EUR/GBP gains for four consecutive days, up 0.81% for the week, trading at 0.8635 but failing to break through the 100-day EMA at 0.8655.
- The Bank of England’s 25 bps rate hike influences the pair’s movement, capping further advance.
- Technical outlook reveals an inverted head-and-shoulders chart pattern, targeting 0.8900.
EUR/GBP rallies for the fourth straight day, set to finish the week with gains of 0.81% but failed to crack the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.8655, tested on Thursday. The Bank of England’s (BoE) 25 bps rate hike was the reason that capped the EUR/GBP advance, though the EUR/GBP is trading sideways, slightly tilted to the upside. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP exchanges hands at 0.8635, a gain of 0.23%.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair forming an inverted head-and-shoulders chart pattern, but EUR/GBP’s price action has failed to decisively break above the 100 and 200-day EMAs at 0.8651 and 0.8671. Nevertheless, further validation is needed, as the EUR/GBP must break above 0.8740/50.
Once that cleared, the EUR/GBP first resistance would be 0.8800. A breach of the latter will expose the May 3 high at 0.8835, followed by the inverted head-and-shoulders minimum profit target of 0.8900. On the flip side, if EUR/GBP drops below the 50-day EMA at 0.8610, that could pave the way for further losses.
The EUR/GBP first support would be 0.8600, closely followed by the 20-day EMA at 0.8595. Once those levels are broken, the next support would emerge at the July 27 daily low of 0.8544, followed by the July 11 daily low of 0.8504.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.8616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8589
|Daily SMA50
|0.8589
|Daily SMA100
|0.868
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8663
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8544
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8649
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
