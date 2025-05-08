EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro weakens near 0.8500 as short-term signals turn negative

- EUR/GBP trades near the 0.8500 zone after declining through Thursday’s session.
- Bearish bias prevails, confirmed by downside signals from momentum and short-term trend indicators.
- Immediate support rests below, while key resistance aligns around recent moving averages.
The EUR/GBP pair drifted lower on Thursday, trading near the 0.8500 zone after the European session and settling within the middle of the day’s range. The decline reflects growing bearish sentiment in the short term, with technical signals tilting to the downside. While the longer-term outlook remains supported by major moving averages, current momentum favors sellers heading into the next trading phase.
From a technical perspective, the bearish tone is underscored by several indicators. The Relative Strength Index holds a neutral stance near 46, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence continues to show a sell signal, reinforcing the current downtrend. The 10-period Momentum is also negative, suggesting selling interest is gradually building. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index shows weak trend strength, indicating that while pressure is present, it has yet to fully solidify.
The short-term trend structure confirms the bearish view. The 10-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages are both trending downward above price, while the 20-day Simple Moving Average also reinforces resistance. On the other hand, the longer-term 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages remain bullish, positioned well below and still sloping upward — suggesting broader structural support persists.
Support levels are found at 0.8470, 0.8457, and 0.8429. Resistance stands at 0.8498, 0.8499, and 0.8504. A breakdown below nearby support could expose the pair to a deeper correction, while a close above short-term resistance would be needed to challenge the prevailing bearish bias.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD loses the grip and slips back to 1.3240
GBP/USD retreats to multi-day lows near 1.3240 on Thursday, as renewed US dollar strength weighs on broader risk sentiment. Cable has initially found support after the BoE delivered a widely expected 25 basis point rate cut and US President Donald Trump unveiled a new trade agreement with the UK.
EUR/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.1230
EUR/USD deepened its decline on Thursday, falling to the 1.1230 area—its lowest level in several weeks—as demand for the US dollar continued to build. The greenback was buoyed by stronger-than-expected labour market data, a cautious tone from the Federal Reserve, and renewed optimism over a UK-US trade deal.
Gold remains on the back foot near $3,300
Gold came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday, falling toward the lower end of its daily range near $3,300 per troy ounce. The retreat was driven by a surge in US Dollar strength and broad-based gains in Treasury yields, both of which continued to sap demand for the non-yielding precious metal.
XRP price picks up steam supported by heightened risk-on sentiment
XRP is knocking on the 50- and 100-day EMAs confluence resistance at $2.21 amid gains in the broader crypto market. The derivatives market Open Interest regains momentum as the long-to-short ratio leans bullish.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.