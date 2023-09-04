Share:
  • EUR/GBP pair drops to a new seven-day low of 0.8546, influenced by market expectations of a BoE rate hike and ECB's unchanged stance.
  • Technical analysis shows the pair struggling to break the 50-day SMA at 0.8582, maintaining a downtrend with a year-to-date low of 0.8492 in sight.
  • Despite the downtrend, a falling wedge pattern suggests an upside potential, with key resistance levels at 0.8572 and 0.8600 to watch.

The Euro (EUR) loses ground against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid a risk-on impulse, as well as expectations for interest rates staying unchanged by the European Central Bank (ECB). At the same time, the Bank of England (BoE) is seen by market analysts as the only one to raise rates by 25 bps in September. That, alongside technical resistance, dragged the EUR/GBP to a new seven-day low, as the pair trades at 0.8546 after hitting a high of 0.8559.

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart portrays the pair tested the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8582, but buyers failed to pierce it on the upside, so the cross extended its losses toward current exchange rates. Due to the pair registering a successive series of lower highs and lows, the downtrend is intact, and if the pair breaches the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8492, August 24, 2022, would be tested at 0.8408.

On an intraday bias, the EUR/GBP is trending down but is forming a falling wedge, a bullish chart pattern, that could pave the way for further upside. If the cross breaks to the upside, the first resistance would be the 200-hour SMA (HSMA) at 0.8572, followed by the psychological 0.8600 figure and last week’s high of 0.8610.

If the pair manages to remain within the chart pattern, further downside is seen at the bottom of the falling wedge at around 0.8530/20, which, if broken, the EUR/GBP could plunge towards the YTD low of 0.8492.

EUR/GBP Price Action – Hourly chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8547
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.8559
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8578
Daily SMA50 0.8585
Daily SMA100 0.8635
Daily SMA200 0.8714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8573
Previous Daily Low 0.8548
Previous Weekly High 0.8611
Previous Weekly Low 0.8548
Previous Monthly High 0.8669
Previous Monthly Low 0.8493
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8564
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8558
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8547
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8535
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8522
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8572
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8586
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8598

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.0800

EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.0800

EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. Although the Euro came under modest selling pressure following disappointing investor confidence data, the risk-positive market atmosphere helped the pair find support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600

GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600

Following the bearish action seen on Friday, GBP/USD started the new week on a firm footing. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair benefits from improving risk mood and trades in the green above 1.2600. US markets will be closed due to Labor Day holiday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD steady at around $1,938 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD steady at around $1,938

XAU/USD trades with a softer tone on Monday, little changed for a third consecutive day and currently trading at around $1,938 a troy ounce. A holiday in the United States (US) and Canada limits volatility across the FX board at the beginning of the week,  with the US Dollar finding some demand ahead of London’s close amid the poor performance of European indexes.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price lags as traders are cautious in deploying capital on Shibarium

Shiba Inu price lags as traders are cautious in deploying capital on Shibarium

Shiba Inu price is struggling to catch up with the activity on its Layer 2 chain Shibarium. After a botched launch of the scaling solution Shibarium, there has been a lag in the total value of assets locked (TVL) on the chain.

Read more

September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO

September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO

The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures