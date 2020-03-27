EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Confirms a bearish break below descending triangle

  • EUR/GBP extended its recent sharp pullback from 0.9500 mark, or 11-year tops.
  • The downfall took along some trading stops near the key 0.90 psychological mark.

The EUR/GBP cross extended its recent sharp retracement slide from the 0.9500 mark, or 11-year tops, and remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

The downfall, also marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven, dragged the cross below the key 0.90 psychological mark to two-week lows during the mid-European session.

With the latest leg down, the cross now seems to have confirmed a bearish break below a descending triangular formation on hourly charts and remains vulnerable to extend the bearish trend.

The horizontal support of the mentioned triangle coincided with 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which further reinforces the bearish break and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.

Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining negative momentum but have still managed to hold in the bullish territory on the daily chart, warranting some caution for bearish traders.

However, any attempted bounce back above the 0.90 mark might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions for an eventual slide towards testing sub-0.8800 levels.

Technical levels to watch

Today last price 0.8978
Today Daily Change -0.0062
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 0.904
 
Daily SMA20 0.895
Daily SMA50 0.8637
Daily SMA100 0.8577
Daily SMA200 0.8754
 
Previous Daily High 0.9239
Previous Daily Low 0.9034
Previous Weekly High 0.95
Previous Weekly Low 0.8988
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9112
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9161
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.897
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8765
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9175
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9309
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.938

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

