EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls remain defensive below 0.8600

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/GBP accumulates minor gains on Monday.
  • Cross lacks directional strength, needs confirmation for additional gains.
  • Momentum oscillator favors downside momentum.

The EUR/GBP price moves cautiously with minor gains on the first trading day of the week. The cross confides in a very narrow trade band.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8595, up 0.06% for the day.

EUR/GBP daily chart

On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been consolidating near the 0.8590 mark. The cross moves under the broader rectangle formation between 0.8590-08720. The formation of Doji candlestick near the recent trading levels indicates indecisiveness among market participants. 

If price sustained below the session’s low, the level mentioned earlier,  then it could first target Friday’s low at 0.8575.

The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signals the impending downward movement of the cross-Currency pair. Any downtick in MACD would amplify the selling pressure toward the 0.8550 horizontal support level.

The price action also coincides with the breaking of the rectangle formation, which could prompt EUR/GBP bears to test the March 30 low at 0.8523.

Alternatively, if price decisively breaks the 0.8600 level, then it would crawl back to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8625 followed by the 0.8650 horizontal resistance zone.

The next area of resistance would be the May 25 high at 0.8671 for the EUR/GBP cross.

EUR/GBP Additional Levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8597
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.8591
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8624
Daily SMA50 0.8626
Daily SMA100 0.8679
Daily SMA200 0.8859
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8607
Previous Daily Low 0.8575
Previous Weekly High 0.8672
Previous Weekly Low 0.8575
Previous Monthly High 0.872
Previous Monthly Low 0.8472
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8595
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8587
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8575
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8559
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8543
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8607
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8622
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8638

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Change your focus from a crash scenario to one of opportunity!

Learn from our experts
Watch the videos!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Two-month-old support line defends bulls near 1.2200

EUR/USD: Two-month-old support line defends bulls near 1.2200

EUR/USD bulls attack 1.2200 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s bounce off 1.2132 below a convergence of 21 and 50-SMA.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Focus on UK’s reopening

GBP/USD: Focus on UK’s reopening

The GBP/USD pair advanced for a fourth consecutive week to settle at 1.4190, not far from its monthly high at 1.4233. The UK full reopening at doubt amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. GBP/USD has the risk skewed to the upside, needs to break above 1.4235.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Two-month-old support line defends bulls near 1.2200

EUR/USD: Two-month-old support line defends bulls near 1.2200

EUR/USD bulls attack 1.2200 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s bounce off 1.2132 below a convergence of 21 and 50-SMA.

EUR/USD News

Shiba Inu positioned at the apex, as SHIB awaits a trigger

Shiba Inu positioned at the apex, as SHIB awaits a trigger

Shiba Inu price stabilization at the apex level of a symmetrical triangle is a bullish development for the briefly traded SHIB. Still, the digital asset may require a catalyst, external or organic, to facilitate a range expansion that overcomes resistance at the 10-day SMA.

Read more

Four Drivers in the week ahead

Four Drivers in the week ahead

After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures