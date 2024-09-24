EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls regain some ground as the pair consolidates

- EUR/GBP consolidates Monday’s sharp downward movements.
- The RSI suggests oversold conditions but the MACD signals a stabilizing selling pressure.
- The pair might side-ways trade in the next sessions as bears might take a breather.
EUR/GBP recovered some lost ground on Tuesday, rising mildly to 0.8330, but the overall technical outlook remains bearish as the pair stands at multi-year lows.
A mild oversold condition is currently seen in the pair according to a reading of 27 for the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggesting that buyers are starting to take control after Monday’s selloff, and the RSI is gradually increasing. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is flat, suggesting that selling is losing steam.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Based on the current technical picture, the EUR/GBP pair is likely to remain in a consolidation phase in the near term. With the pair in lows since 2022, the bears seem to have already done their part and they might step away to consolidate their movements.
Support levels: 0.8315, 0.8330, 0.8340
Resistance levels: 0.8420, 0.8430, 0.8440
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150 as US data disappoints
The EUR/USD pair keeps grinding higher and trades around the 1.1150 level, as the US Dollar was hit by an unexpected decline in Consumer Confidence. Earlier in the day, Germany's IFO survey disappointed, limiting Euro demand.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 as investors drop the USD
GBP/USD pressures the 1.3400 mark as American traders reach their desks. A scarce macroeconomic calendar limits volatility, albeit the US Dollar remains unattractive amid continued speculation more rate cuts are coming to the US.
Gold extends rally to fresh record highs above $2,640
Gold hits a new record high, approaching $2,650 a troy ounce. The bright metal found support at the beginning of the day on Chinese headlines, later resuming gains after disappointing United States data.
Bitcoin holds steady above $62,000 amid profit-taking and mild decline in institutional demand
Bitcoin trades around $63,800 on Tuesday, consolidating within the $62,000 and $64,700 key levels. At the same time, on-chain data indicates short-term consolidation due to profit-taking by holders, mild spot BTC Exchange Traded Funds inflows, and weakening spot buying pressure.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.