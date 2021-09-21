EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on 0.8600

- EUR/GBP remains muted in the Asian session on Tuesday.
- Price moves in a broader trading range of 0.8500 and 0.8600.
- Momentum oscillators trade with positive bias.
EUR/GBP trades mildly lower following the previous session’s splendid gains. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8585, down 0.02% for the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross-currency pair has been trading in a broader trading range of 0.8500 and 0.8600, which constitutes a rectangle technical formation starting from August 19.
Currently, the price moves along with the higher trendline of the mentioned rectangle price pattern.
A break of the formation on the higher side would ignite a fresh round of buying pressure in the pair with the first upside target appearing at the 0.8620 horizontal resistance level. In doing so, EUR/GBP bulls would then make a way to reach the 0.8640 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline with a bullish crossover. Any uptick in the MACD would encourage bulls to retest the high made in the month of July at 0.8669 (July 20).
Alternatively, if the price moves lower in that case, the bears would meet the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8565. Next, EUR/GBP bears would aim at the previous day’s low of 0.8532 followed by the lower trendline of the channel at 0.8500.
EUR/GBP additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8585
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8587
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8565
|Daily SMA50
|0.8547
|Daily SMA100
|0.8573
|Daily SMA200
|0.8667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8595
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8532
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8501
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls hang in there in slower pace Asia, Evergrande digested
EUR/USD is flat in a quiet Asian session following a turbulent start to the week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1728 between 1.1725 and 1.1731. Forex markets were quite contained given the scale of equity losses on the back of the Evergrande news.
GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above 1.3670
GBP/USD takes a breather after the previous session’s heavy sell-off. The pair dropped below 1.3650 in a more than 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3660, up 0.03% for the day.
EUR/USD bulls hang in there in slower pace Asia, Evergrande digested
EUR/USD is flat in a quiet Asian session following a turbulent start to the week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1728 between 1.1725 and 1.1731. Forex markets were quite contained given the scale of equity losses on the back of the Evergrande news.
Solana bulls panic selling could push SOL price sub -$100
Solana price makes new fourteen-day lows. Solana price has been on one wild ride since Friday. Major whipsaws in price action have generated uncertainty on both sides of the market.
The wrong question on Evergrande
The 3rd week of September keeps up with its negative seasonality as one of the worst weeks of the year amid surging fears of Fed taper and Evergrande.