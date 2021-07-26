EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls bounce back from 0.8540, eye 20-day SMA

EUR/GBP continues to push higher following the previous day’s upside momentum.

Cross breaks the broader consolidation range of 0.8560 and 0.8670.

Momentum oscillators trade cautiously with positive bias.

EUR/GBP edges higher on Monday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened lower and quickly touched the intraday high of 0.8567.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8565, up 0.09% for the day.

EUR/GBP daily chart

On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been moving in a broader trading channel of 0.8560 and 0.8670 since May with two breakouts in between.

A sustained move above the intraday high would meet with the first resistance at 0.8572 placed at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

In doing so, the next EUR/GBP could test the 0.8580 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades just below the midline, with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would prompt bulls to retest the 0.8600 psychological mark.

Alternatively, if price moves lower, it will continue with the prevailing downtrend. In that case, the first downside target emerges near the previous day’s low of 0.8547.

The next downside target appears at the 0.8535 horizontal support level followed by the low of July 16 at 0.8523.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8564 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 0.8557 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8574 Daily SMA50 0.8588 Daily SMA100 0.8603 Daily SMA200 0.8763 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8584 Previous Daily Low 0.8547 Previous Weekly High 0.867 Previous Weekly Low 0.8541 Previous Monthly High 0.8646 Previous Monthly Low 0.8531 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.857 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8561 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8542 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8526 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8504 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8579 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.86 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8616



