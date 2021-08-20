EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls await a move beyond 0.8585-90 confluence hurdle

- EUR/GBP prolonged its recent move up and shot to four-week tops on the last day of the week.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains in the near term.
- Sustained weakness below 50-day SMA will negate the positive outlook and prompt fresh selling.
The EUR/GBP cross built on its recent strong rebound from the lowest level since February 2020, around mid-0.8400 and shot to four-week tops during the European session on Friday.
The momentum stalled just ahead of a confluence hurdle comprising of the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.8670-0.8450 downfall and 100-day SMA. The mentioned barrier, around the 0.8585-90 region, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the EUR/GBP cross.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive zone and support prospects for an extension of the over one-week-old recovery move. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the said resistance before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the momentum towards an intermediate hurdle near the 0.8640-45 region before eventually climbing back towards July monthly swing highs, around the 0.8670 area. The next relevant resistance is pegged just above the 0.8700 mark, representing a technically significant 200-day SMA.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.8555 area now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 50-day SMA, which should now act as a strong base for the EUR/GBP cross. Failure to defend the said support levels might shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8573
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8513
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8591
|Daily SMA200
|0.8714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8566
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8506
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8518
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.845
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
