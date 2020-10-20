EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Breaks through a one-month old descending channel

- EUR/GBP built on its goodish intraday positive move and shot to near two-week tops.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The EUR/GBP cross added to its intraday gains and climbed further beyond the 0.9100 round-figure mark, hitting near two-week tops in the last hour.
Given that the cross has been showing some resilience below 100-day SMA, sustained move beyond a one-month-old descending channel seemed to have prompted some technical buying. The near-term bullish breakout is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive momentum.
The set-up might have already shifted back in favour of bullish traders and momentum seems strong enough to push the pair back towards monthly swing highs, around the 0.9160 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the EUR/GBP cross further beyond the 0.9200 round-figure mark, towards the 0.9220 resistance zone.
On the flip side, any pullback from higher levels might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 0.9100-0.9090 region. That said, failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to slide back to challenge 100-day SMA support, currently near the 0.9040 region, en-route the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9125
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9097
|Daily SMA50
|0.9064
|Daily SMA100
|0.9041
|Daily SMA200
|0.8881
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9098
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9022
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9122
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9007
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9069
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8995
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9194
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
