EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears dominate after ECB decision, Lagarde’s cautious tone

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • EUR/GBP experienced losses standing at 0.8530, down by 0.30%.
  • The ECB held rates steady as expected.
  • Christine Lagarde refrained from commenting on the timing of the ECB rate cuts.
  • Monetary policy divergences gives the Pound traction over the Euro.

On Thursday's session, the EUR/GBP pair was observed at a trading level of 0.8530, seeing 0.30% loss. Bears seem to be gaining ground, as the daily chart manifests a bearish outlook. The four-hour chart extends this negative forecast, reflecting an increased dominance of sellers in the market's current state.

In that sense, the EUR/GBP weakened after the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious approach to interest rate cuts, with only minimal hints of cutting interest rates, and as for now the markets do not expect a rate cut until June. In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) maintains a steady policy with markets expecting less easing than the ECB of 125 bps in 2024 which gives the GBP strength. Therefore, both the ECB's potential easing and the BoE's steady approach is pushing the cross downwards. Another factor that benefits the Pound is that the British economy is holding resilient to the BoE monetary policy which is pushing the bank to delay rate cuts.

EUR/GBP levels to watch

The indicators on the daily chart are depicting a bear-dominant market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is seen to be on a downward path, maintaining its location in the negative sector pointing towards an ongoing bearish momentum. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators display an increasing number of red bars, a sign that selling pressure is escalating. Moreover, the crosse's position below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) further substantiates the bearish stance..

Shifting to a shorter timeframe, the bearish sentiment persists. The four-hour chart still mirrors the negative scenario with the indicators reinforcing the bearish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) persists in the negative territory with its negative slope indicating that bears continue to control the momentum. In line with this, the four-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) features rising red bars, again, marking an increase in selling activity.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8532
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.8556
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8607
Daily SMA50 0.863
Daily SMA100 0.8649
Daily SMA200 0.8638
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8562
Previous Daily Low 0.8536
Previous Weekly High 0.862
Previous Weekly Low 0.8555
Previous Monthly High 0.8715
Previous Monthly Low 0.8549
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8552
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8546
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.854
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8525
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8514
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8567
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8578
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8593

 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with yearly lows near 1.0820

EUR/USD flirts with yearly lows near 1.0820

EUR/USD remains well on the defensive in the wake of a dull ECB event and in response to renewed data-driven strength in the US Dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on around 1.2700 on Dollar gains

GBP/USD holds on around 1.2700 on Dollar gains

The resurgence of the buying pressure in the Greenback prompted GBP/USD to give away earlier gains to the 1.2740 zone.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends slide amid persistent US Dollar strength

Gold extends slide amid persistent US Dollar strength

Gold trades marginally higher on the day at around $2,020 in the American session. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1%, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.

Gold News

Bitcoin price eyes recovery above $40,000, traders are split on where BTC is headed next

Bitcoin price eyes recovery above $40,000, traders are split on where BTC is headed next

Bitcoin price suffered a setback after hitting its two year high of $48,989 on January 11. The asset dropped to its 2024 low of $38,555 on Tuesday before beginning its recovery to the psychologically important level of $40,000. 

Read more

Tesla set to skid after missing on revenues and profits

Tesla set to skid after missing on revenues and profits

Having found itself caught up in the big Nasdaq 100 sell off in 2022 as its share price fell from peaks of $400 to as low as $102 in 2022 the Tesla share price managed to rebound to just shy of $300 in the summer of 2023.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures