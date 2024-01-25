EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears dominate after ECB decision, Lagarde’s cautious tone

- EUR/GBP experienced losses standing at 0.8530, down by 0.30%.
- The ECB held rates steady as expected.
- Christine Lagarde refrained from commenting on the timing of the ECB rate cuts.
- Monetary policy divergences gives the Pound traction over the Euro.
On Thursday's session, the EUR/GBP pair was observed at a trading level of 0.8530, seeing 0.30% loss. Bears seem to be gaining ground, as the daily chart manifests a bearish outlook. The four-hour chart extends this negative forecast, reflecting an increased dominance of sellers in the market's current state.
In that sense, the EUR/GBP weakened after the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious approach to interest rate cuts, with only minimal hints of cutting interest rates, and as for now the markets do not expect a rate cut until June. In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) maintains a steady policy with markets expecting less easing than the ECB of 125 bps in 2024 which gives the GBP strength. Therefore, both the ECB's potential easing and the BoE's steady approach is pushing the cross downwards. Another factor that benefits the Pound is that the British economy is holding resilient to the BoE monetary policy which is pushing the bank to delay rate cuts.
EUR/GBP levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart are depicting a bear-dominant market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is seen to be on a downward path, maintaining its location in the negative sector pointing towards an ongoing bearish momentum. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators display an increasing number of red bars, a sign that selling pressure is escalating. Moreover, the crosse's position below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) further substantiates the bearish stance..
Shifting to a shorter timeframe, the bearish sentiment persists. The four-hour chart still mirrors the negative scenario with the indicators reinforcing the bearish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) persists in the negative territory with its negative slope indicating that bears continue to control the momentum. In line with this, the four-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) features rising red bars, again, marking an increase in selling activity.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8532
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.8556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8607
|Daily SMA50
|0.863
|Daily SMA100
|0.8649
|Daily SMA200
|0.8638
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8562
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8536
|Previous Weekly High
|0.862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8525
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8593
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
