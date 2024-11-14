EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bearish respite, indicators remain negative

- EUR/GBP rose by 0.14% to 0.8320 in Thursday's trading session.
- Bears took a breather after recent declines but technical indicators remain deeply negative.
- RSI signals recovering buying pressure while MACD suggests flattening selling pressure, overall outlook mixed.
The EUR/GBP pair rose to 0.8320 in Thursday's session. Despite a temporary respite for the bears after recent declines, technical indicators remain deeply negative, with the pair trading below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which stands around 0.8340. This suggests that the short-term outlook remains bearish until this level is conquered.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) which measures the strength of buying and selling pressure, has a reading of 47 and points up, indicating that buying pressure is recovering. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is a trend-following indicator, is flat and in red, suggesting that selling pressure is flat. With the RSI suggesting that buying pressure is recovering, while the MACD, it suggests that selling pressure is flat and it points out that the pair may consolidate in the next sessions.
Support levels can be found at 0.8300, 0.8250, and 0.8230, while resistance levels can be found at 0.8340, 0.8360, and 0.8400.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
