EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 100-hour EMA tests recovery moves above 0.8900

- EUR/GBP pokes intraday high, extends previous day’s recovery moves off 0.8874.
- Bullish MACD suggests further upside momentum, a confluence of 200-hour EMA, one-week-old resistance line will be the key.
EUR/GBP battles short-term resistance as buyers attack the intraday high of 0.8915 during the pre-European session on Wednesday.
Although bullish MACD suggests the pair’s successful break above the immediate hurdle of 100-hour EMA, a joint of 200-hour EMA and a falling trend line from November 16, currently around 0.8932/33, will be a tough nut to crack for the EUR/GBP bulls.
If at all the quote manages to stay positive beyond 0.8933, it’s run-up towards the 0.9000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, lows marked twice during the week near 0.8875 offer nearby important support to watch as a downside break of which can probe the monthly low of 0.8861.
Also, the EUR/GBP sellers’ dominance past-0.8861 will make the pair vulnerable to revisit the early May month’s high near 0.8815.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8914
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8971
|Daily SMA50
|0.9047
|Daily SMA100
|0.904
|Daily SMA200
|0.8952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8913
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8889
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8879
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8956
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
