EUR/GBP posts modest gains above 0.8700 amid BoE rate cut outlook

The EUR/GBP cross posts modest gains near 0.8735 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) amid expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week.

Concerns over higher overall taxation levels following the announcement of the UK autumn budget, along with softer inflation and a cooling labor market, add weight to the prospect of further BoE policy shifts. This, in turn, could undermine the GBP and act as a tailwind for the cross in the near term. Markets are currently pricing in around a 90% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) cut to 3.75% at the upcoming BoE meeting, which would be the sixth rate cut since August 2024.

The Euro strengthens against the Pound Sterling after the upbeat economic data from Germany and the Eurozone. Germany’s Industrial Production rose by 1.8% MoM in October, compared to an increase of 1.3% prior, according to Destatis on Monday. This figure came in above the market consensus of -0.4%. Meanwhile, the Eurozone’s Sentix Investor Confidence improved to -6.2 in December versus -7.4 prior.

Additionally, growing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting interest rates could boost the EUR. Financial markets project that rates will be kept on hold at the upcoming policy meeting and have significantly reduced expectations for cuts in 2026. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday that she is comfortable with investor bets that the central bank’s next interest-rate move will be an increase.