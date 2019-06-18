In view of Vladimir Miklashevsky, senior economist at Danske Bank, EUR/GBP is moving towards 0.90, in line with their expectations with macro surprises continuing to be slightly negative versus the euro area and the global backdrop likely favours a dose of dovishness from the BoE that the ECB will not match.

Key Quotes

“A near-term key event will be how the ECB handles itself at Sintra. We think the bar for surprises is high and continue to expect the EUR leg to push EUR/GBP higher.”