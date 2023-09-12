EUR/GBP moves sideways near 0.8590 ahead of UK employment data

- EUR/GBP looks to consolidate ahead of the release of UK data.
- The Employment Change and the ILO Unemployment Rate are expected to decline.
- Investors expect the ECB to adopt a dovish stance in the upcoming policy meeting.
EUR/GBP consolidates ahead of the employment data from the United Kingdom (UK) and interest rate decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB). Spot price hovers around 0.8590 during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The UK is set to release employment data later in the day including Claimant Count Change for August. While Employment Change for July is expected to print a decline of 185K compared to the previous decline of 66K. The ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) seems to rise by 4.3% in July against the previous rate of 4.2%.
During the weekend, the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, stated that the Bank of England (BoE) is facing a higher level of sustained inflation than they had originally forecasted.
The elevated wage growth is contributing to the resilience of inflation. Market participants will closely monitor the upcoming data, as any positive figures could complicate the Bank of England's (BoE) stance, making it challenging for them to maintain a clear-cut position, especially in light of concerns about a potential recession.
On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday. Despite recent hawkish statements from ECB officials, market participants are becoming more convinced that the rate hike cycle in the Eurozone has reached its peak.
The prevailing market forecasts generally expect the ECB to keep interest rates unchanged at the September meeting. However, any unexpected and surprising moves or statements from the ECB have the potential to disrupt the markets and create uncertainty about the direction of the cross-pair.
EUR/GBP: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.859
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8563
|Daily SMA50
|0.8581
|Daily SMA100
|0.862
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8558
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8601
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8643
Following the recent dovish remarks from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, the United Kingdom’s (UK) labor market report, due to be published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday, will hold significance in gauging the next interest rate move by the central bank.