EUR/GBP moves back above 0.8700 mark, fresh session tops

- EUR/GBP gains traction for the second straight session on Friday.
- Carry trade unwinding continues to boost the common currency.
- Hawkish BoE underpinned the sterling and seemed to cap gains.
The EUR/GBP cross jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
The cross built on the previous day's intraday bounce from the 0.8620 region and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The shared currency's relative outperformance against its British counterpart could be attributed to some follow-through carry trade unwinding.
Bulls trying to seize back control
Given the negative implied yields in the Eurozone, the common currency had been a funding currency of choice. However, the coronavirus-led panic across the global equity markets forced investors to reverse out of the so-called carry trades and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the euro.
The British pound, however, has, so far, been able to resist the advance in the shared currency amid diminishing odds of a Bank of England interest rate cut and absent negative Brexit-related headlines. This might eventually turn out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the cross.
It is worth recalling that the incoming BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, while testifying before the UK's Treasury Committee on Wednesday, dampened prospects for an immediate policy easing and said that he would wait for more evidence before deciding on a move, rather than rushing to an emergency cut.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders again start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.871
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|0.8663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8462
|Daily SMA50
|0.848
|Daily SMA100
|0.8514
|Daily SMA200
|0.8743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.868
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8621
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8644
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8629
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8595
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
