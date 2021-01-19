EUR/GBP jumps back above 0.8900 mark, closer to overnight swing highs

- EUR/GBP regained positive traction on Tuesday amid a pickup in demand for the euro.
- Fresh travel restrictions in the UK weighed on the sterling and remained supportive.
- Delay in COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe and Italian political crisis might cap gains.
The EUR/GBP cross caught some fresh bids during the early European session and jumped back above the 0.8900 round-figure mark in the last hour.
Following the previous day's pullback of around 40 pips, the cross regained positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and was supported by a pickup in demand for the shared currency. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by reports that German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to extend lockdown measures until February 15.
Even the COVID-19 vaccine rollout delay in Europe and Italian political crisis did little to weigh on the euro. It is worth reporting that Pfizer-BioNTech said on Friday that deliveries of its leading coronavirus vaccine to Europe will be delayed. Meanwhile, the Italian government faces a Senate vote on Tuesday that will decide PM Conte’s fate.
On the other hand, the British pound was undermined by weekend news related to the imposition of more travel restrictions in the UK. That said, a modest US dollar pullback from nearly one-month tops might help limit any deeper losses for the sterling. This, in turn, might turn out to be a key factor capping any strong gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
Moreover, investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest ECB monetary policy update on Thursday. Hence, it remains to be seen if the EUR/GBP cross is able to capitalize on the positive move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels, warranting some caution for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, the final version of the German consumer inflation figures, which matched original estimates, failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. Tuesday's economic docket also highlights the release of ZEW economic sentiment for Germany and the Eurozone, which might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8907
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.8889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8992
|Daily SMA50
|0.8997
|Daily SMA100
|0.9035
|Daily SMA200
|0.8991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8925
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8881
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9037
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.923
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8929
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 61.8 points. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index looks side-lined near 90.70
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have moved into a consolidative range around the 90.70 level following the closing bell in Asian markets.