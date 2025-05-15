EUR/GBP inches lower, tests 200-day EMA as UK GDP tops forecasts

- EUR/GBP trades near 0.8420, testing 200-day EMA after failing to extend previous day’s gains.
- Eurozone GDP revised down modestly, but Industrial Production surprises to the upside.
- UK Q1 GDP expands at the strongest pace in three quarters.
EUR/GBP is trading slightly lower near 0.8420 at the time of writing on Thursday, retreating from the previous day’s highs as the pair tests the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The British Pound found renewed support after stronger-than-expected UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, while the Euro remains underpinned by upbeat Industrial Production figures.
In the Eurozone, GDP was revised down to 0.3% QoQ for Q1 from an initial 0.4% estimate. Annual growth held at 1.2%, matching the previous quarter and preliminary figures. However, Industrial Production in March rose by a robust 2.6% MoM — beating expectations of 1.8% — and marking the strongest print since November 2020, driven by higher capital goods output and factory activity.
The British economy grew by 0.7% QoQ in Q1, surpassing market forecasts of 0.6% and accelerating from a 0.1% gain in Q4 of 2024. This marks the strongest quarterly growth in three quarters, reflecting resilience in key sectors. On a monthly basis, GDP rose by 0.2% in March following a 0.5% increase in February. Annual growth came in at 1.3%, slightly below the prior 1.5% but ahead of consensus at 1.2%.
This latest economic data underscores a widening monetary policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE). The ECB, at its April 17 meeting, lowered its three key interest rates by 25 basis points, with the deposit facility rate now at 2.25%, signaling a move to ease monetary policy amid concerns about rising trade tensions impacting the growth outlook. The ECB appears on track to begin its rate-cutting cycle, amid subdued inflation and a downward revision to Q1 GDP growth. Although Eurozone Industrial production posted its strongest monthly gain since late 2020, policymakers remain focused on supporting the fragile recovery.
On the other side, the BoE also lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% on May 8, but the decision exposed divisions within the Monetary Policy Committee and reflected a more cautious tone. The UK’s economy expanded by 0.7% in Q1 — the strongest quarterly performance in three quarters — and monthly figures continue to outperform expectations, giving the BoE more room to hold off on aggressive easing. As a result, monetary policy divergence between the two central banks continues to widen, with the ECB clearly ahead in its easing cycle, while the BoE signals a slower, data-dependent path.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains, recedes below 1.1200
EUR/USD is now facing some correction, retreating to the sub-1.1200 region on the back of a mild bullish attempt in the Greenback, always amid diminishing US and German yields across the curve. Mixed US data releases saw Producer Prices coming in short of estimates in April, extending the loss of momentum in US inflation.
GBP/USD trims gains, back to the sub-1.3300 zone
GBP/USD loses the grip and slips back below the key 1.3300 mark as the Greenback keeps its recovery well and sound following the opening bell in Wall Street on Thursday. Earlier in the day, GDP figures showed the UK economy expanded faster than expected in the January-March period.
Gold hits daily peaks around $3,200
Gold bounced back from earlier multi-week lows on Thursday, reclaiming the $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The rebound is supported by mild US Dollar softness and a cautious tone across financial markets, while investors’ enthusiasm post-US-China trade deal continues to wane.
Bitcoin retreats further as chances of major breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks weaken
Bitcoin price edges below $102,000 on Thursday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past five days. Neither US President Donald Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.