EUR/GBP hits two-week highs but fails to hold above 0.8400 amid elevated European economic uncertainty

- EUR/GBP hit two-week highs above 0.8400 on Friday but failed to hold and has since dipped to the 0.8380s.
- The pair has been more rangebound than others recently amid UK/EZ growth and BoE/ECB policy uncertainty post-Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
EUR/GBP hit its highest level in two weeks on Friday, at one point rallying to the north of the 0.8400 level in choppy post-US open trade, though the pair has since swung lower into the 0.8380s again. Friday’s move is consequential insofar as the pair has broken to the north of a 0.8310-0.8380ish range that had prevailed for the rest of the week up until now. But failure to push above resistance in the 0.8400 area and manage a clean break beyond suggests that a more sustained rebound towards monthly highs near 0.8480 isnt really on the cards just yet.
EUR/GBP’s rangebound conditions in recent days stand in sharp contrast to many other FX pairs/asset classes which have seen very high volatility as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Traders have struggled to determine whether recent developments are bullish or bearish for the pair. Does the damaging impact on global risk appetite favour a higher EUR/GBP because sterling is more risk-sensitive? Or does the EU’s vulnerability to disruptions in Russian energy imports suggests a weaker EUR/GBP given higher risk premia priced into the euro?
Meanwhile, traders are also questioning how recent events might shape the outlook for BoE/ECB policy divergence. The BoE, though continuing to lift interest rates back towards pre-pandemic levels, has sounded more dovish recently about the prospect for long-term tightening. Uncertainty due to war in Ukraine will likely dampen GDP growth this year and further dampen the prospect for long-term tightening. But the same can be said for the Eurozone and the ECB, despite high inflation, might be inclined to stick to its current QE taper plans and push any rate hikes back to 2023.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8384
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.8364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8375
|Daily SMA50
|0.8382
|Daily SMA100
|0.8433
|Daily SMA200
|0.8498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8378
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8306
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8402
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8277
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8393
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8422
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
