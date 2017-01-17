EUR/GBP: headed back towards 0.8000? - BTMU

Analysts at Bank of Tokyo mitsubishi explained that the market may now find it more difficult to find catalysts for fresh pound selling through the remainder of this year.

Key Quotes:

"The market’s focus could also shift away from Brexit to upcoming political risks in Europe helping to ease downward pressure on the pound in the coming months."

"It supports our view that the pound could be close to bottoming in the near-term especially against the euro. We expect EUR/GBP to fall back towards the 0.8000-level."