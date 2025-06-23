EUR/GBP gathers strength above 0.8550 ahead of Eurozone/UK PMI releases

- EUR/GBP strengthens to around 0.8570 in Monday’s early European session.
- Weaker-than-expected UK Retail Sales continue to undermine the Pound Sterling and create a tailwind for the cross.
- The ECB signaled a pause in rate cuts despite low inflation.
The EUR/GBP cross trades in positive territory near 0.8570 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the Euro (EUR) as UK Retail Sales declined more than expected in May. Traders will keep an eye on the preliminary reading of the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June from the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, which will be released later on Monday.
The Bank of England (BoE) decided to keep rates at 4.25% at its June policy meeting last week, as widely expected. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that interest rates remain on a gradual downward path but warned, "The world is highly unpredictable.” The downbeat UK Retail Sales might encourage traders to raise their bets for further rate cuts by the BoE, which might drag the GBP lower.
Economists polled by Reuters widely expect BOE policymakers to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the next gathering in August and to reduce another 25 bps in the fourth quarter.
On the Euro front, the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled a pause in policy easing this month despite projections showing price growth dropping below its 2% target. This, in turn, could provide some support to the shared currency.
ECB Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday that the central bank would monitor the situation for signs of a spillover from energy prices into underlying inflation and broader price expectations, which could prompt it to adapt monetary policy accordingly.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.1500 ahead of Eurozone PMI data
EUR/USD is struggling with its recovery near 1.1500 in European trading on Monday. The pair continues to face headwinds from sustained US Dollar demand amid Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Eurozone and US PMI data.
Gold price reverses Asian session uptick; downside seems limited amid rising Middle East tensions
Gold price bulls seem reluctant amid a modest USD strength and the Fed’s hawkish stance. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could offer support to the XAU/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of the global flash PMIs for short-term impetuses.
GBP/USD holds recovery above 1.3400, with eyes on UK PMI, Middle East woes
GBP/USD is holding its rebound above 1.3400 in the European session on Monday. The fears that Iran would retaliate against US attacks on its nuclear sites continue to support the safe-haven US Dollar. Investors await the June preliminary PMI readings from the UK and the US for fresh trading directives.
Cardano profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K
Cardano price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
What if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key global energy gateways, with approximately 20 million barrels of oil flowing through the strait daily. If the Strait of Hormuz became non-navigable, at least in recent history, it would constitute an unprecedented negative supply shock for the energy markets.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.