EUR/GBP falls toward 0.8500 ahead of EMU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices

- ECB policymakers are hesitant to pursue a rate-cut path due to concerns that price pressures could reaccelerate.
- Germany’s Producer Price Index fell by 0.8% YoY in July, following the previous 1.6% decrease.
- Last week's economic reports support the case for the BoE to maintain the rate at 5.0% in September.
EUR/GBP retraces its recent gains, trading around 0.8520 during the early European hours on Tuesday. Investors anticipate that the European Central Bank (ECB) will gradually reduce interest rates. ECB policymakers have hesitated to commit to a specific rate-cut path due to concerns that price pressures could reaccelerate.
Germany’s Producer Price Index (PPI) declined by 0.8% year-over-year in July, in line with expectations, following the previous decline of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the monthly index showed a 0.2% increase, also as anticipated. Investors have shifted their focus on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the European Monetary Union (EMU) scheduled for release later in the day.
Last week's UK inflation and employment reports have strengthened the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to maintain the interest rate at 5.0% at its upcoming September meeting. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized that the latest data highlights the challenges facing the new government, reiterating her position that tough decisions will be needed to improve the country's economic fundamentals, according to Reuters.
Additionally, Rupert Thompson, Chief Economist at IBOSS, remarked, “The BOE is most likely to leave rates unchanged at their next meeting in September, with the next cut likely delayed until November.” The anticipation of further rate cuts by the BoE could put pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP) in the near term.
Traders are expected to closely monitor the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply and S&P Global, scheduled for release on Thursday. This report could offer additional insights into the UK’s economic conditions, potentially influencing the Bank of England's policy stance.
Economic Indicator
Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (MoM)
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. The HICP, released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, is harmonized because the same methodology is used across all member states and their contribution is weighted. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Aug 20, 2024 09:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0%
Previous: 0%
Source: Eurostat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD is treading water below 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday, sitting at an eight-month high of 1.1089. The pair struggles amid a steady US Dollar, as markets trade with caution ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 amid softer risk tone
GBP/USD is holding gains to trade near 1.3000 in European trading on Tuesday, following a three-day winning streak. The US Dollar pauses its downside momentum amid a tepid risk tone, checking the pair's upside. Fedspeak awaited.
Gold price refreshes record highs near $2,520 on dovish Fed bets
Gold price has resumed its uptrend, refreshing record highs above $2,520 in the European session on Tuesday. Gold price continues to benefit from the underlying US Dollar weakness, courtesy of increased Fed rate cut expectations. The focus now remains on Fedspeak.
Tether to launch USDT on Aptos blockchain
Aptos announced on Tuesday that Tether is launching its USDT stablecoin on the Aptos blockchain. This move is positive for Aptos as stablecoins such as USDT act as a bridge between the crypto assets and fiat currencies.
Canada CPI set to show easing price pressures, bolstering BoC to further ease policy
Canada is poised to release the latest inflation figures on Tuesday, with Statistics Canada publishing the Consumer Price Index data for July.