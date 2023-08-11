- EUR/GBP retreated near 0.8630 after being rejected by the 100-day SMA at 0.8670.
- Q2 GDP data from the UK avoided stagnation, surpassing market expectations.
- Higher British yields help the Pound trade stronger against most of its rivals.
In Friday’s session, the GBP traded with gains agains most of its rivals as the UK reported strong Q2 economic activity figures, which faded recession fears. On the other hand, the EUR is trading mixed, while no relevant data was released during Friday’s session.
Investors assess British solid economic data
The UK's second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data revealed robust performance. In terms of the yearly measurement, it surged by 0.4%, surpassing both the anticipated and previous 0.2% figures. The quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth also stood at 0.2%, avoiding the predicted stagnation and beating the earlier 0.1% reading. In addition, Manufacturing and Industrial Production came in strong in June, seeing monthly increases of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively, above expectations.
Reacting to the data, the British yields are seeing gains across the curve, making the GBP gain interest. The 10-year bond yield rose to 4.57% while the 2-year yield stands at 5.05% and the 5-year yielding 4.58%, respectively. In that sense, they reflect that markets expect the Bank of England (BoE) to continue hiking. According to the World Interest Rate Possibilities (WIRP) tool, investors are pricing 50 bps of additional tightening this cycle which would see the terminal rate peak at 5.75%.
EUR/GBP Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the EUR/GBP remains neutral to bearish as the bulls show signs of exhaustion and are losing traction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a weakening bullish trend with a negative slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) presents lower green bars. Furthermore, the pair is above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below the 100 and 200-day SMAs, indicating that the bulls aren't done yet and have some gas left in the tank.
Support levels: 0.8615, 0.8600 (20-day SMA), 0.8570.
Resistance levels: 0.8670 (100-day SMA), 0.8700, 0.8723 (200-day SMA).
EUR/GBP Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8626
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.8663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8609
|Daily SMA50
|0.8587
|Daily SMA100
|0.8671
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8666
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8625
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.864
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8692
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
