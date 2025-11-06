TRENDING:
EUR/GBP tests support at 0.8800 area with all eyes on the BoE

Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

  • The Euro remains on its back foot against the Pound, testing levels below 0.8800.
  • Downbeat Eurozone Retail Sales have increased pressure on the common currency
  • The BoE is expected to stand pat on rates, although a quarter-point rate cut is not ruled out.

The Euro remains on its back foot against the British Pound for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The pair’s upside attempts seen during the Asian trading session have been capped at 0.8815, and is testing levels below 0.8800 at the time of writing, with markets awaiting the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision.

Macroeconomic data from the Eurozone has failed to support the common currency. September’s Retail Sales figures, released by Eurostat, revealed that consumption dropped 0.1% from August, against market expectations of a 0.2% growth. Beyond that, the previous month’s reading was revised down to -0.1% from previous estimations of a 0.1% increase.

The British Pound, on the other hand, is showing strength ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4%. However, market speculation about the possibility of a quarter-point rate cut has increased following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' hint at significant tax rises on Wednesday.

Reeves rattled markets in an unusual pre-Budget speech at Downing Street, affirming that she will make the “necessary choices” in the Budget, pressured by the dire situation of the UK’s public finances. When questioned about Labour’s pledge not to hike taxes, Reeves refused to give a clear answer and said that she was “setting the context for the Budget”.

Economic Indicator

BoE Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Nov 06, 2025 12:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 4%

Previous: 4%

Source: Bank of England

Economic Indicator

BoE Minutes

The minutes of the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings are published alongside the committee decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view among members. They also record the votes of each member of the MPC. Generally speaking, if the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the GBP.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Nov 06, 2025 12:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Bank of England

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

