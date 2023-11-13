EUR/GBP easing back towards 0.8700 heading into data double-header

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The EUR/GBP is seeing downside drift ahead of Tuesday's data headliners.
  • The Euro is falling back after last week's steady climb.
  • Up Next: UK wages & labor, EU labor & GDP.

The EUR/GBP is softening ahead of a key data double-header for both the EU and the UK, with labor, wages, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers.

The Euro (EUR) is falling back against the Pound Sterling (GBP) heading into the Tuesday market session, declining around 0.4% peak-to-trough on Monday.

UK Average Earnings for the 3rd quarter is expected to decline slightly from 7.8% to 7.7%, while earnings including bonuses is expected to tick downward at a fast pace, from 8.1% to 7.4%.

The UK will also be seeing Employment Change for September, which last showed the UK shed 82 thousand jobs over the month, while Claimant Count Change in October showed an increase in unemployment benefits seekers to the tune of nearly 20.5 thousand.

On the EU side, quarter-on-quarter Employment Change for the 3rd quarter is expected to show a moderate 0.2% gain, while the EU's pan-continental GDP for the quarter is expected to print at a steady reading of -0.1%.

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

The Euro is falling back into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) Against the Pound Sterling, paring back some of the pair's gains from last week.

Monday's decline trims away gains from the swing high into 0.8755, slipping into the bearish side of a rising trendline from last week's low bids near 0.8650.

With the EUR/GBP drifting towards the midrange in the near-term, bidders will be waiting for a downside break of the 0.8700 handle before re-upping positions, while sellers will be considering a trimming below the same level.

EUR/GBP Hourly Chart

EUR/GBP Technical Levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8715
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.874
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8703
Daily SMA50 0.8659
Daily SMA100 0.8622
Daily SMA200 0.8689
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8756
Previous Daily Low 0.8716
Previous Weekly High 0.8756
Previous Weekly Low 0.865
Previous Monthly High 0.8754
Previous Monthly Low 0.8616
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8731
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8718
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8697
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8679
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8758
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8777
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8798

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rallies hard to 1.0800 after softer US inflation data

EUR/USD rallies hard to 1.0800 after softer US inflation data

EUR/USD is extending its advance to test 1.0800 after softer US CPI inflation data weighed on the Fed rate hike expectations and fuelled a fresh US Dollar sell-off. Earlier in the day, the Euro area showed that the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.1% in Q3, matching the flash estimate. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD regains 1.2400 as USD wilts on soft US inflation data

GBP/USD regains 1.2400 as USD wilts on soft US inflation data

GBP/USD is advancing further above 1.2400 in American trading on Tuesday. The pair is benefiting from a fresh US Dollar sell-off after the US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Fed may be done with its tightening cycle. Mixed UK employment data also underpin GBP/USD. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price jumps above $1,950 after disappointing US CPI data

Gold price jumps above $1,950 after disappointing US CPI data

Gold price is posting sizeable gains, jumping above $1,950 after the US CPI rose at a softer pace than expected across the time horizon in October and prompted traders to dial back their bets on a December Fed rate hike. The US Dollar tumbled alongside the US Treasury bond yields on the US inflation data disappointment. 

Gold News

Why investors should expect double digit corrections in altcoins this week

Why investors should expect double digit corrections in altcoins this week

Bitcoin price has remained relatively stable as investors are enjoying free altcoin gains due to the ETF hype. While the rally is interesting to watch, traders need to be cautious of a potential correction that could catch them off guard. 

Read more

US Inflation Quick Analysis: Christmas comes early to markets, US Dollar set to extend falls Premium

US Inflation Quick Analysis: Christmas comes early to markets, US Dollar set to extend falls

US headline inflation has fallen to 3.2% and underlying prices dropped to 4%. Good news for consumers is also good news for stocks and Gold, which may continue rising.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures