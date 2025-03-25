EUR/GBP consolidates above mid-0.8300s, remains close to three-week low set on Monday

- EUR/GBP holds steady above a multi-week low touched the previous day.
- BoE’s hawkish stance continues to underpin the GBP and cap spot prices.
- Monday’s upbeat UK/Eurozone PMIs contribute to subdued price action.
The EUR/GBP cross oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains well within striking distance of a nearly three-week low, around the 0.8345 region touched the previous day.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative outperformance on the back of the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish stance, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the UK central bank warned against assumptions for interest rate cuts and also increased its forecast for a peak in inflation this year. This suggests that the BoE will lower borrowing costs more slowly than other major central banks.
Adding to this, mostly above-consensus UK PMIs released on Monday turn out to be another factor underpinning the GBP. The S&P Global's services PMI rose to 53.2, marking a notable uptick from the previous month's final print of 51. Adding to this, the composite PMI came in at 52 compared to February's 50.5 and marked the biggest rise in six months. This helped offset the dismal Manufacturing PMI, which slumped to 44.6 in March from the 46.9 previous.
Meanwhile, the flash PMI showed on Monday that Eurozone business activity accelerated at its fastest pace in seven months in March. The data tempers hope for a more aggressive policy easing by the European Central Bank (ECB), which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, lends some support to the shared currency. This warrants some caution before placing fresh bearish bets around the EUR/GBP cross and positioning for further losses.
Economic Indicator
IFO – Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: Tue Mar 25, 2025 09:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 86.8
Previous: 85.2
Source: IFO Institute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 mark; seems vulnerable while below 23.6% Fibo
EUR/USD stages a modest recovery from over a two-week low touched the previous day. The technical setup seems tilted in favor of bears and supports prospects for deeper losses. A sustained move beyond the overnight swing high is needed to negate the negative bias.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2900 due to a technical pullback in US Dollar
GBP/USD remains stable around 1.2920 during Tuesday’s Asian session after gains in the previous session. However, the pair holds ground amid a downward correction in the US Dollar.
Gold price trades with modest gains above $3,000; positive risk tone could cap gains
Gold price edges higher and snaps a three-day losing streak amid a softer USD. Bets that the Fed will resume its rate-cutting cycle soon also support the bullion. Traders now look to Tuesday’s US macro data and Fed speak for a fresh impetus.
Cronos rallies 17% ahead of its zkEVM v26 Mainnet upgrade
Cronos, the token for the Crypto.com platform, extends its gain by 17% and trades around $0.11 on Monday after surging nearly 18% the previous day.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.