EUR/GBP consolidates above 0.8650 as German GDP contracts and UK sentiment improves

- EUR/GBP trades flat, consolidating above 0.8650 after paring earlier losses.
- German Q2 GDP shrank by 0.3%, deeper than the initial -0.1% estimate.
- Eurozone Consumer Confidence (Aug Prel.) dropped to -15.5, missing expectations of -14.7.
- UK GfK Consumer Confidence rose to -17 in August, improving from -20 and beating forecasts.
The EUR/GBP cross is trading with subdued price action on Friday, consolidating above the 0.8650 level after paring earlier losses during the American session. At the time of writing, the cross is changing hands near 0.8653, showing resilience despite the Euro’s slight weakness following a deeper-than-expected contraction in Germany’s second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which shrank by 0.3% against the initial estimate of -0.1%.
The single currency also faced headwinds after Thursday’s preliminary reading of Eurozone Consumer Confidence showed a decline to -15.5 in August, down from -14.9 in July and below expectations of -14.7, underscoring fragile household sentiment across the bloc.
On the UK side, the latest GfK Consumer Confidence survey surprised to the upside at -17 in August, improving from -20 previously and beating market forecasts of -19. The data suggests some recovery in sentiment, likely helped by easing financial pressures following the Bank of England’s recent policy shift, though concerns over inflation and jobs remain a drag.
Technically, the EUR/GBP cross is displaying a bullish flag-and-pole formation on the 4-hour chart, with the sharp rebound from the 0.8600 base forming the pole and the current consolidation channel shaping the flag. Price action remains comfortably above the 0.8650 handle, with the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing immediate intraday support while the 50-SMA near 0.8636 lines up with the lower boundary of the flag to create a solid support cluster. Beneath this, the 100-SMA at 0.8660 has turned into a near-term pivot, capping topside attempts but also signaling that a clean break above it could reinforce the bullish case.
A decisive 4-hour close above the flag resistance at 0.8670/75, just beyond the 100-SMA, would validate the continuation pattern and pave the way for a test of the 0.8700 psychological level, with scope to extend toward 0.8720 and 0.8750 on follow-through buying. On the downside, failure to hold the 20-SMA would expose the 50-SMA and risk a deeper pullback toward the 0.8600 psychological mark.
Momentum indicators support the constructive bias, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding near 56, staying comfortably above neutral without entering overbought territory, while the MACD hovers around the zero line with a shallow positive tilt, consistent with consolidation within an uptrend. Overall, as long as EUR/GBP defends the 0.8650-0.8635 support zone, the short-term technical outlook leans in favor of an eventual bullish breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1600 ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1600 on Friday as the US Dollar consolidates weekly gains. Traders prefer to trade with caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, as they pare back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3400, eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD keeps its defensive range play intact near 1.3400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum as the US Dollar stays resilient following strong PMI data. Market attention shifts to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold retreats below $3,330 ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold retains its negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and trades below $3,330. The US Dollar stays resilient in the wake of diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, weighing on XAU/USD. Fed Chair Powell will speak on policy outlook at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at the trajectory of monetary policy in Jackson Hole speech
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on “Economic Outlook and Framework Review” at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday at 14:00 GMT. His words are expected to stir markets, injecting intense volatility around the US Dollar.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.