EUR/GBP bounces up, approaches 0.8800 with all eyes on the UK budget
- The Euro picks up to levels near 0.8800 after bouncing from three-week lows near 0.8760.
- The Pound remains moderately weak ahead of the UK Budget release.
- Hopes of a peace deal in Ukraine are boosting market sentiment and providing support to the Euro.
The Euro is trimming some losses against the British Pound on Wednesday, and reaches prices above 0.8790 after bouncing from three-week lows near 0.8760. Investors are adopting a cautious approach to the Pound, awaiting the details of the Autumn Budget, which are expected to be released later on the same day.
UK public finances are estimated to show a spending gap between EUR20 billion and EUR30 billion, which will force Finance Minister Rachel Reevers to either announce significant spending cuts or sharp tax rises to bring the deficit under control.
Investors are holding their breath with Reeves in the spotlight. With the UK's economic prospects deteriorating and debt costs on the rise, Reeves will be forced to step on some toes to avoid a Liz Truss moment and trigger another debt crisis.
In the Euro Area, recent macroeconomic data have been far from supportive, but some progress towards a peace deal in Ukraine has improved risk appetite and is providing some support to the Euro. US President Donald Trump affirmed that the peace proposal has been fine-tuned and the Ukrainian authorities have responded positively to the changes.
In the Eurozone calendar, the European Central Bank (ECB) will release its Financial Stability Report later on Wednesday, ahead of the speeches of ECB board member Philip Lane and President Christine Lagarde. Investors will be attentive to new insights into the central bank's monetary policy plans.
Author
Guillermo Alcala
FXStreet
Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.