EUR/GBP back over 0.8720 as Euro gains against Pound Sterling on Wednesday

- The EUR/GBP is seeing a topside push into recent highs as the Pound Sterling swoons against the Euro.
- Mixed data for both the EU and the UK leave markets forced to pick a winner.
- Up Next: ECB rate call, Monetary Policy Statement in the pipe for Thursday.
The EUR/GBP is testing back into near-term highs above the 0.8700 handle, with the Euro (EUR) tipping into an intraday peak against the Pound Sterling (GBP) above 0.8725 rounding the corner into the Thursday market session.
The Euro is recovering from a downside stall against the Pound Sterling after Tuesday's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures for both the EU and the UK left much to be desired, but the Euro is catching some bids to recover ground heading into Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Statement and rate call.
ECB Preview: Forecasts from 11 major banks, good moment to pause
The ECB is broadly expected to hold its main refinancing operations rate at 4.5%, and investors will be looking to the following ECB press conference for any hints about the ECB's path forward on their rate cycle outlook.
The ECB is caught between a rock and a hard place, as inflationary pressures remain elevated despite drastic and rapid rate changes from the central bank, but further rate hikes risk sending a cold shot through the European economy, which is already facing cracks around the seams and faltering growth indicators.
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook
the EUR/GBP's rebound on Wednesday sees the pair pushing further north from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently testing down below 0.8700, and a break above last week's top at 0.8740 will see the EUR/GBP etching in new five-month lows.
On the down side, the EUR/GBP has a floor built in from the last swing low near 0.8620, where there's a confluence of technical support from the 50-day SMA near the same level but tilted bullish.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.8709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8666
|Daily SMA50
|0.862
|Daily SMA100
|0.8604
|Daily SMA200
|0.8695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8714
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8683
|Previous Weekly High
|0.874
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8706
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8752
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.