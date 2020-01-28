Open interest rose for the third consecutive session at the beginning of the week, this time by nearly 6.5K contracts according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same line, volume rose by just 672 contracts, reversing the previous drop.

EUR/USD looks to 1.10 and below

EUR/USD has extended the downside to the boundaries of the psychological 1.10 mark on Monday amidst rising open interest and volume, all opening the door for the continuation of the leg lower in the near-term at least.