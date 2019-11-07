According to advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added 720 contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, recording the third build in a row. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and shrunk by around 58.7K contracts.

EUR/USD targets the 55-day SMA near 1.1040

EUR/USD is navigating the area of recent lows in the 1.1070/60 band amidst declining open interest and volume. That said, extra losses now target the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region in the near term.