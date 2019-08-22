In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets, investors added just 530 contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two drops in a row, according to CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk by nearly 24K contracts.

EUR/USD still risks a visit to 2019 lows

EUR/USD navigates the lower end of the range below the 1.1100 handle. Rising open interest allows for the continuation of the leg lower in the near term to, initially, the 1.1020/30 band, where emerges the 2019 low.