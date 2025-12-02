TRENDING:
EUR: Fed rate cut expectations boost EUR/USD – Danske Bank

FXStreet Insights Team

The Euro (EUR) is gaining against the US Dollar (USD) as markets price in a December Federal Reserve rate cut, shifting structural drivers back into focus. European natural Gas prices have fallen to their lowest since early 2024, giving EUR/USD a boost as European manufacturers regain competitiveness, though a sudden cold spell could tighten the market and reverse gains, Danske Bank's FX analyst Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen reports.

Low European Gas prices support Euro gains

"We now expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in December. It means structural drivers could take the forefront again and start push EUR/USD higher."

"EUR/USD is also getting support from an unexpected side, namely the natural Gas market. The European natural Gas price has dropped to the lowest level since early 2024 and the spread to US natural Gas prices has narrowed to the tightest level since 2021. This is good news for EUR/USD as European manufacturers regain competitiveness, while US energy exporters lose revenue."

"European natural Gas storages are low for this time of year; hence, this benign environment for EUR/USD could end if the temperature suddenly drops in Europe and the need to draw down inventories rise leading to tighter market conditions and a rebound in European prices."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 after Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD keeps its tight range above 1.1600 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair struggles to find any clear direction, even after the Eurozone preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation remained at 2.4% YoY in November. 

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid growing BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD is back in the red, battling 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Growing expectations that the BoE will lower the policy rate this month keep the bearish pressures intact on the Pound Sterling amid the latest upswing in the US Dollar across the board.

Gold remains depressed amid positive risk tone, hold above $4,200 amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it manages to defend the $4,200 mark amid mixed fundamental cues. A generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines demand for traditional safe-haven assets and drags the precious metal away from its highest level since October 20, touched on Monday. 

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

AB and privacy coins, including Zcash and Monero, are among the leading losers over the last 24 hours amid a broader sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

