TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR: Euroarea’s political situation somewhat improves – Scotiabank

EUR: Euroarea’s political situation somewhat improves – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is up 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10, climbing to fresh local highs at levels last seen in late October. The outlook for relative central bank policy is dominating and markets are specifically focused on the prospect of a dovish Fed chair, implying USD weakness rather than EUR strength, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Bund/BTP spread narrows to 70bpts, a 15 year low

"The euro area’s final services PMI was slightly stronger than expected at 53.6 and the German release also delivered a modest surprise and a rise to 53.1. The French index remains fractionally above 50 (neutral) at 51.4."

"Recent comments from policymakers have leaned neutral/ hawkish with a focus on concerns about upside risks to underlying inflation. Finally, the euro area’s political situation continues to show signs of improvement with a notable softening in the bond market’s fragmentation. The bund/BTP (Italy-Germany) spread has narrowed to 70bpts, its lowest level since 2010."

"The EUR’s latest rally has delivered a push to the upper 1.16s at levels last seen in late October. An extension would target the mid/early-October highs in the mid-1.17s. Momentum is confirming the latest gains in spot and the RSI has climbed above 60, reaching levels last seen in mid-September. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1620 and 1.1720."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades in positive territory above 1.1650 on Wednesday as the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground after mixed data releases from the US. Private sector employment contracted in November but the ISM Services PMI data showed on going expansion in the service sector.

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond on Wednesday, or new multi-week tops. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance following the latest data releases, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold retreats from session highs, holds above $4,200

Gold retreats from session highs, holds above $4,200

Gold struggles to attract buyers and retreats toward $4,210 after setting a session-high above $4,240. A broadly upbeat tone in equity markets is weighing on the safe-haven metal, but ongoing weakness hurting the Greenback is helping he precious metal keep its losses in check.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers