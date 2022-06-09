- Swiss franc rises across the board after the ECB meeting.
- Euro under pressure even as ECB announces it “intends to raise rates in July”.
- EUR/CHF off lows, still down by more than 50 pips.
The EUR/CHF reversed sharply on Thursday, falling 150 pips from the daily high to a three-day low in a few minutes on the back of the European Central Bank meeting.
EUR/CHF rejected from above 1.0500
After the ECB released the statement the EUR/CHF peaked at 1.0513. But again, as it happened in May, the euro was rejected and started to decline. It continues to face a strong resistance around 1.0500. On the flip side, on a closing basis, key support levels are seen at the 1.0400 zone and below at 1.0250.
The downside accelerated on Thursday after Lagarde’s press conference. The cross bottomed at 1.0370 and then rebounded. As of writing, it trades at 1.0415/20, off lows but still down more than 50 pips. It is the first daily decline after rising during five consecutive days.
The ECB announced the end of net purchases under the APP programme on 1 July and that they intend to raise interest rates by 25bp in July. For September, the ECB kept the door open to a larger hike depending on data. The euro weakened even as German bond yields soared to the highest level since 2014.
“The SNB (Swiss National Bank) has sent out initial signals that it, too, is prepared to raise interest rates in the foreseeable future. First, however, it is likely to be the ECB's turn, which should support EUR/CHF. But only moderately, because the SNB is also likely to initiate the interest rate turnaround in September”, explained analysts at Commerzbank.
Technical levels
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0421
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1.0478
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0348
|Daily SMA50
|1.0295
|Daily SMA100
|1.0323
|Daily SMA200
|1.0457
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0492
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0398
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0516
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0434
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0363
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sell-off continues and nears 1.0600
EUR/USD has continued to fall in the American session after reaching a weekly high of 1.0773. The ECB's hesitancy to commit to 50 basis points rate hikes amid fragmentation risks weighs on the shared currency ahead of Friday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2550 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.2500 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The dollar seems to have regathered its strength following the ECB President Lagarde's press conference, limiting the pair's upside.
Gold drops toward $1,840 amid rising US yields
Gold managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and rose above $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and retreated to the $1,840 area.
Renowned technical analyst affirms Bitcoin price is about to rally
Bitcoin price could rebound from its recent slump and make a comeback assuming it does not get rejected at a key level, Benjamin Cowen, a leading analyst has said.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!