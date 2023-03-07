EUR/CHF: Too early for a sustainable jump above parity – Commerzbank

Swiss inflation for February surprised sharply to the upside. Thus, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is unlikely to end its hiking cycle or allow a significant depreciation of the Franc, economists at Commerzbank report.
Inflation surprise from Switzerland
“Consumer price inflation climbed to 3.4% in February. Core inflation too continued to rise to 2.4% compared with 2.2% before.”
“In the light of recent inflation data the SNB is likely to hike its key rate once again with a renewed 50 bps step quite possible, accompanied by hawkish comments.”
“The SNB will probably still want to prevent the Franc from weakening, so as to avoid creating additional inflation pressure. So if the CHF were to depreciate, the SNB would probably intervene on the FX market.”
“Even if the ECB is supporting EUR with its hawkish comments the SNB is likely to do similarly and hike rates itself and deliver hawkish comments, as well as intervening against franc depreciation if necessary. That means that it is probably too early for a sustainable jump above parity in EUR/CHF.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is closing in on 1.0650, facing fresh selling pressure in European trading. The pair is weighed by a cautious market mood and a renewed uptick in the US Dollar even as the US Treasury yields stay depressed. All eyes are on Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD tests 1.2000 amid US Dollar rebound, Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2000 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks a month-long consultation on the post-Brexit deal. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond the $1,850 area on Tuesday and remains well below a nearly three-week high touched the previous day.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.