EUR/CHF to hover around the 1.09 mark by mid-year – CIBC

The safe-haven CHF is set to weaken as global recovery accelerates into mid-year. Jeremy Stretch from CIBC Capital Markets expects the EUR/CHF pair to move around the 1.09 level by the end of the second quarter.
Key quotes
“Switzerland may be witnessing a faster vaccine rollout than near neighbours, such as Italy, Germany and France, but that will not preclude the economy from seeing challenges extend into 2021, as Q1 will prove compromised by lockdown measures.”
“The broad reflationary bias, predicated upon a return to solid global growth, boosting commodity or growth-orientated currencies, should continue to ease the job of the SNB. The national central bank remains orientated towards limiting CHF gains, to maintain export competitiveness and limit disinflationary pressures.”
“We do expect the Swiss currency to modestly depreciate towards the two-year (1.09) moving average versus the EUR, into mid-year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
