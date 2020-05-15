EUR/CHF: The 1.0509 low held on a closing basis – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF’s attention is on the 1.0509 recent low which was eroded but has held on a closing basis, according to Commerzbank’s Karen Jones.

Key quotes

“Only a close below 1.0500 will signal further losses to the 1.0236 April 2015 low.”

“Rallies will find initial resistance at the 55-day ma at 1.0562. Above here targets the 1.0709 March high and potentially the 1.0784 200-day ma.”