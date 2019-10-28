EUR/CHF technical analysis: Bounces up from key support, eyes Oct. 17 high

EUR/CHF is looking north, having bounced up from key MA support.

The 4-hour chart indicators are also reporting bullish conditions.

EUR/CHF is better bid at 1.1030 press time and could challenge the Oct. 17 high of 1.1059 in the next 24 hours.

The 4-hour chart shows, the currency pair has bounced up from the 50-period moving average (MA). That ascending (bullish) technical line has emerged as strong support in the last eight days.

The strong bounce from the key MA support is backed by an above-50 reading on the relative strength index.

As a result, further gains could be seen, possibly toward 1.1059, as said earlier.

The bullish case would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below the 4-hour chart 50-candle MA, currently at 1.1008.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/CHF Overview Today last price 1.1032 Today Daily Change 0.0025 Today Daily Change % 0.23 Today daily open 1.1007 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0966 Daily SMA50 1.0925 Daily SMA100 1.0992 Daily SMA200 1.1155 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1032 Previous Daily Low 1.1007 Previous Weekly High 1.1042 Previous Weekly Low 1.0982 Previous Monthly High 1.102 Previous Monthly Low 1.081 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1017 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1023 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0999 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0991 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0974 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1024 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1041 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1049



