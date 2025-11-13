EUR/CHF steadies after sharp losses, Swiss deflation keeps Franc supported

The Euro is little changed against the Swiss Franc on Thursday, steadying after erasing some earlier losses as the pair stages a modest rebound from three-week lows. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9243, with the cross attempting to stabilize after three days of sharp selling pressure.

Eurozone data offered a mixed picture. Industrial Production for September rose 0.2% MoM, below expectations of 0.7%, but still an improvement from the -1.1% decline in August (revised from -1.2%). On a yearly basis, Industrial Production increased 1.2 percent, falling short of the 2.1 percent forecast and edging only slightly above the 1.1 percent recorded in August.

In a separate release, the European Central Bank (ECB) Economic Bulletin repeated that the Eurozone growth outlook remains subdued. The bulletin noted that domestic demand is holding up reasonably well due to improving real incomes, but manufacturing and exports remain under pressure from weaker global activity and the impact of trade tensions. The ECB also highlighted that wage growth is expected to ease gradually, while inflation indicators remain close to the 2% target, keeping policy decisions dependent on incoming data.

On the Swiss side, the latest producer-level inflation numbers kept the Franc broadly supported. Switzerland’s Producer and Import Prices fell 1.7% YoY in October, compared with a 1.8% drop in September.

On a monthly basis, prices declined 0.3%, missing expectations for a 0.1% increase and slipping further from the 0.2% fall in the previous month. This marked the 30th consecutive month of producer-level deflation, reflecting lower prices for both locally produced goods and imported items.

Looking ahead, traders will turn their focus to a busy Eurozone calendar on Friday. The region will release its preliminary quarterly Employment Change report and the flash estimates for third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The European Commission will also publish its updated economic growth forecasts. Alongside the data, markets will listen closely to comments from ECB officials.