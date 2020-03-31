EUR/CHF: Risk of a move lower to 1.04 – Rabobank

While the CHF is an established safe haven, it has a particular sensitivity to bad news in Europe, analysts at Rabobank report. EUR/CHF is trading at 1.0574.
Key quotes
“We see the EUR as having held up fairly well earlier this month to the surge in USD demand. However, increased signs of political friction in the region would threaten the outlook for the EUR and weigh on EUR/CHF.”
“Overall, despite the ongoing efforts of the SNB to provide stability in the exchange rate, we see risk of a move lower to 1.04 on a 3 month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, down as money managers adjust their portfolios as a turbulent quarter nears an end. US CB Consumer Confidence beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines from New York and Italy are eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading
GBP/USD has surged above 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading. The number of UK coronavirus deaths has climbed above 1,600 according to the latest figures. US Consumer Confidence dropped less than expected.
Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally
The US dollar has been falling after initially advancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam digest the latest Fed action, data, and disease details, and explain why the greenback has room to recover and rally as the crisis continues.
WTI targets the $22.00 mark on US-Russia deal hopes
After plummeting to levels last seen nearly two decades ago near the $19.00 mark per barrel, prices of the WTI are seeing some respite and have so far regained the $21.00 level on Tuesday.
XAU/USD sidelined near $1600/oz
XAU/USD is consolidating the bullish spike from 2020 lows while remaining trapped in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are searching for a direction.