- EUR/CHF attracts sellers on Monday with the cross trading near 0.9430, down around 0.10%.
- Safe-haven demand boosts the Swiss Franc ahead of the Trump–Zelenskyy meeting at the White House later on Monday.
- Top European leaders, including Macron, Merz, and von der Leyen, will attend the summit focused on Ukraine security guarantees.
The Euro (EUR) struggles to gain traction against the Swiss Franc (CHF) at the start of the week, with EUR/CHF retreating modestly from last week’s high of 0.9446, its strongest level since April 25. The pullback comes as the Euro softens against major peers, while the Swiss Franc benefits from renewed safe-haven demand ahead of a high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday.
At the time of writing, the EUR/CHF cross is trading near 0.9430 during the American session, down around 0.10% on the day. Despite the modest decline, the pair remains within a familiar range, with traders refraining from aggressive positioning ahead of fresh geopolitical cues.
The Trump-Zelenskyy summit, scheduled to take place at the White House at 17:15 GMT, will also be attended by key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The multilateral meeting is expected to begin at 19:00 GMT, with discussions focused on security guarantees for Ukraine following last week’s inconclusive Trump-Putin talks in Alaska. Markets remain wary of potential escalation if the talks fail to deliver a diplomatic breakthrough.
Earlier on Monday, Switzerland’s Q2 Industrial Production figures surprised to the downside, showing a year-over-year contraction of 0.1%, sharply lower than the revised 8.9% growth recorded in Q1. The decline was driven by notable drops in energy supply and construction, while manufacturing output moderated significantly. Despite the weak print, the Franc remains underpinned by geopolitical risk appetite rather than domestic fundamentals.
Adding to the Euro’s subdued tone, last week’s Eurozone Industrial Production data signaled renewed weakness in the region’s manufacturing sector. Monthly output dropped 1.3% in June, steeper than the expected 1.0% decline and reversing a 1.1% gain in May. On a yearly basis, production slowed sharply to 0.2%, well below the 1.7% consensus and down from 3.1% previously.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0650 ahead of Trump-Zelensky meeting
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.1650 on Monday. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting on the Ukraine peace deal after no agreement was reached between the US and Russia over the weekend.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3550 as markets turn cautious
GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere as markets await the headlines coming out of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.
Gold clings to modest recovery gains near $3,350
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and clings to moderate gains at around $3,350 on Monday. The cautious market stance ahead of the critical Trump-Zelenskyy meeting helps XAU/USD hold its ground despite the US Dollar's bullish beginning to the week.
Five fundamentals for the week: Investors eye Powell's Jackson Hole speech and summit fallout Premium
Will the leaders of Russia and Ukraine meet? The world hopes that the flurry of summits leads to the end of the war – and to economic opportunities. Markets will also be watching the Federal Reserve, especially at the bank's Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the week.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.