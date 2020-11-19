EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Drops below 1.08, eyes Nov. 13 low

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/CHF's daily chart shows bull fatigue above 1.0820.
  • The pair risk falling to support at 1.0774.

EUR/CHF is currently trading in the red at 1.0793, having clocked a high of 1.0807 during the early Asian trading hours. 

The multiple daily candles with long upper wicks created in the past seven trading days suggest buyer fatigue above 1.0820 and scope for a pullback. The lower highs on the MACD histogram also indicate bullish exhaustion. 

The pair risks falling to the Nov. 13 low of 1.0774. A violation there would expose the confluence of the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages at 1.0750. 

The pair needs to close above 1.0828 (Nov. 16 high) to invalidate the bearish bias. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0793
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.0804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0742
Daily SMA50 1.0756
Daily SMA100 1.0752
Daily SMA200 1.0682
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0825
Previous Daily Low 1.079
Previous Weekly High 1.0824
Previous Weekly Low 1.0679
Previous Monthly High 1.0806
Previous Monthly Low 1.0672
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0787
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0771
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0752
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0822
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0841
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0857

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit

EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit

EUR/USD trades flat around mid-1800s after Wednesday's marginal losses. France says EU leaders could approve a budget without Hungary and Poland. The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus. ECB President Lagarde’s speech and EU Summit eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters

GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3250 while heading into the London. The cable lost ground after The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. The risk-off mood amid covid concerns and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown weigh on the spot.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850

Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850

Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.

Gold news

Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000

Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000

Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.

Read more

WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle

WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle

The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures