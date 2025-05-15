EUR/CHF price analysis: Cross maintains bearish tone near daily lows on Thursday

Immediate support is identified around 0.9360, followed by deeper levels at 0.9353 and 0.9348. On the upside, resistance is expected near 0.9370, with stronger barriers at 0.9375 and 0.9380, potentially limiting gains in the near term.

Moving averages provide a clearer bearish picture, with the 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) aligning with the 10 and 30-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to signal ongoing selling pressure. This alignment suggests that the broader trend remains tilted toward the downside, despite the 20-day SMA hinting at a possible short-term recovery.

From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers in the 40s, reflecting neutral conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals ongoing buy momentum, providing a short-term counterbalance to the broader bearish outlook. The Stochastic %K (14, 3, 3) also trades in the 60s, suggesting a more balanced tone, while the Commodity Channel Index (20) resides in the 40s, reinforcing the mixed momentum picture. The Average Directional Index (14), around the 14 level, indicates a weak trend, further highlighting the uncertain directional bias.

The EUR/CHF cross is trading around the 0.9400 zone on Thursday, maintaining a bearish tone as it approaches the lower end of its daily range. The cross remains under pressure as traders assess a mix of technical signals, suggesting further downside risk despite some short-term bullish momentum.

