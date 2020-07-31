EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls need a weekly close above 1.08

EUR/CHF is currently up over 250 pips from lows seen in May.

The pair is yet to break out of a multi-year bearish channel.

EUR/CHF is currently trading near 1.0780 – up 280 pips from lows near 1.05 observed in May.

While the recovery from 1.05 looks impressive, the pair is still trapped in a falling channel represented by trendlines connecting May 2018 and April 2019 highs and September 2018 and March 2020 lows.

A weekly close above 1.08 would confirm a falling channel breakout or reversal higher from the two-year-long downtrend and open the doors for a test of psychological resistance at 1.10. A violation there would shift the focus to the 200-week simple moving average (SMA) located at 1.1132.

On the downside, a move below the higher low of 1.0712 created on July 24 would turn the tide in favor of the bears.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.08

Technical levels