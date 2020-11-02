EUR/CHF is under pressure at the key 1.0676 200-DMA – Credit Suisse

EUR/CHF is seeing the expected break of the pivotal 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0676 on Monday. A close beneath 1.0676 would see an acceleration of downside momentum with next support at 1.0662, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.
Key quotes
“EUR/CHF is testing below the pivotal 200-day average this morning, currently at 1.0677. With EUR/USD also establishing a top and with daily MACD momentum still moving lower we look for a clear close beneath here, with support seen next at the 61.8% retracement of the entire 2020 upswing at 1.0662, where fresh buyers are expected at first.”
“Beyond 1.0662 in due course though would see 1.0650 next, ahead of the low of July and psychological inflection point at 1.0607/00, where we would expect to see another initial attempt to hold. With the large top still in place though, an eventual move beyond here is still very much possible, with the ‘measured objective’ at 1.0580/77.”
“Resistance stays at 1.0685/1.0703, then the key 1.0748/50 highs, above which would see a minor base complete to confirm the top has been negated and suggest further upside. The next resistance would then be seen at 1.0761/74, before 1.0801/06.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits five-week low below 1.1650 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since September, as coronavirus cases continue rising in Europe and lockdowns are weighing on the outlook. Uncertainty about the elections is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
Gold refreshes session tops, moves back closer to $1890 level
Gold gained traction for the second straight session on Monday amid the US political uncertainty. Stronger USD, a positive tone around the equity markets might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Forex Today: Flight to safety continues ahead of US elections, amid surging covid cases
Dollar is rising, gold is stable, while stocks and oil are on the back foot. Covid figures continue rising, triggering a lockdown in the UK. One day ahead of the US elections, tensions remain high and weigh on markets.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.