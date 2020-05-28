EUR/CHF: In two-month highs amid general euro strength – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF has broken above the 1.0653 late March high and into two-month highs, as Commerzbank’s Karen Jones notes. Now, the pair heads to the 1.0709 March high.

Key quotes

“While dips hold over the 55-day ma at 1.0562 the market will remain bid. A close above 1.0661 (favoured) would target the March high at 1.0709 and further up the 200-day moving average at 1.0772.”

“Only a daily chart close below the 1.0500 mark would signal losses to the 1.0236 April 2015 low (not favoured).”