EUR/CHF holds firm as Swiss retail sales beat forecasts, Eurozone PMI weakens

The Euro (EUR) pares some of its early gains against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Monday as traders digest stronger-than-expected Swiss Real Retail Sales alongside softer Eurozone manufacturing signals. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9324, easing from a daily high of 0.9338.

Swiss Real Retail Sales rose 2.7% YoY in October, sharply above the 1.2% consensus, signalling a more resilient consumer sector despite the broader slowdown in Switzerland’s economy. The prior month was also revised higher to 1.8% from 1.5%, adding to the upside surprise.

The latest HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) showed that factory activity weakened again in November. The headline index slipped to 49.6, down from 50.0 in October and slightly below the 49.7 forecast, which puts the reading at a 5-month low. The Output Index also softened to 50.4, its weakest level in nine months and down from 51.0 in October.

A deeper look into the report revealed a mixed picture. Spain’s PMI fell to 51.5 from 52.1 in October, a two-month low, though it stayed in expansion. Italy’s PMI rose to 50.6 from 49.9, reaching a 32-month high and showing one of the strongest improvements in the bloc. Germany’s PMI fell to a nine-month low at 48.2, down from the flash estimate of 48.4.

Looking ahead, traders will focus on a fresh round of inflation and activity data. The Eurozone Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) preliminary reading is due on Tuesday, while Switzerland will publish its Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. The Eurozone calendar also features the HCOB Composite PMI, Services PMI, and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday.