The Euro (EUR) pares back some of its early losses against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Friday as the pair steadies following the release of preliminary Eurozone Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9290, bouncing off an intraday low of 0.9276.

Eurozone PMI figures offered a mixed but overall softer signal for November. The HCOB Composite PMI slipped to 52.4 from 52.5, missing expectations. While the Services PMI climbed to an 18-month high at 53.1, coming in above forecast, the manufacturing sector continued to struggle, with the Manufacturing PMI falling back into contraction at 49.7, below the 50.2 consensus and the prior 50 reading.

The weakness was more pronounced in Germany, where PMI numbers undershot forecasts across the board. The Composite PMI cooled sharply to 52.1 from 53.9, while Manufacturing PMI fell deeper into contraction at 48.4 and Services eased to 52.7, both well below expectations. The data signalled fading growth momentum in Europe’s largest economy, with new orders contracting and employment declining at a faster pace.

In contrast, France showed signs of stabilisation as the Composite PMI improved sharply to 49.9 from 47.7, supported by the first expansion in services activity in 15 months. However, French manufacturing weakened further to 47.8, keeping the overall backdrop fragile.

Comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials on Friday did little to lift sentiment around the Euro. President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the ECB is “playing its part by delivering price stability” and stressed that policymakers “will continue to adjust policy as needed” to keep inflation on track toward the target. Vice President Luis de Guindos echoed this stance, noting that the current level of interest rates is “appropriate” and highlighting continued moderation in services inflation.

In Switzerland, comments from Swiss National Bank (SNB) officials reinforced the central bank’s cautious stance. Chairman Martin Schlegel noted that the bar for returning to negative interest rates remains “high,” but emphasized that the SNB is prepared to cut rates if necessary. SNB Board Member Petra Tschudin added that inflation is likely to rise slightly in the coming quarters. The SNB will deliver its next interest rate decision in December, with analysts widely expecting the central bank to keep rates unchanged at 0%.